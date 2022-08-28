Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 11.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
