Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.13 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.71.

Shares of RY opened at C$124.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$173.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.63.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

