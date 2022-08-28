Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

