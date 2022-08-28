Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

ROP opened at $409.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

