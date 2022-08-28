Robert W. Baird Raises Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $271.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

