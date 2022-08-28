Ritocoin Reaches Market Cap of $68,256.59 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $68,256.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00828573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,716,670,867 coins and its circulating supply is 1,704,295,704 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
