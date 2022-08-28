RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

