Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

