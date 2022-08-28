Reviewing Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences -1.28% 0.62% 0.53% Olink Holding AB (publ) -26.73% -6.63% -5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cytek Biosciences and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.53%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

36.0% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 13.58 $3.00 million ($0.02) -645.50 Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million 20.04 -$38.34 million ($0.26) -61.46

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olink Holding AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.