Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in August

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RTBRF remained flat at $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.19.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
