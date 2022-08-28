Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in August

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTBRF remained flat at $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

