Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,157.0 days.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RMGGF remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
