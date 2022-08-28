Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,157.0 days.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RMGGF remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

