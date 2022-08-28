Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $20.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Repay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Price Performance

RPAY opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $906.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Insider Activity

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Repay by 42.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 577.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.