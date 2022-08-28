Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

RPHM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.30. 19,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,831. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $11.40.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

