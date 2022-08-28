Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Remark in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 192.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.