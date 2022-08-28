Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 122,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Down 3.0 %

About Recruiter.com Group

NASDAQ RCRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.63.

(Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

See Also

