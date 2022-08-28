RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 223,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,621 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 56,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.89. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

