Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

