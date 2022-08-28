RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

