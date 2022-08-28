Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 4,454 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,883. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

