Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $74.65. 4,904,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,556. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.