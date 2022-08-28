Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,810 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of IDXX traded down $21.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.90. The company had a trading volume of 603,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,556. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

