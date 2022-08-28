Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 14,719 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 382.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.07. 7,807,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,525,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

