Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $566,438,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average of $221.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

