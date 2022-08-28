Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $10.87 on Friday, reaching $286.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,683. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

