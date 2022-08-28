Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,782,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,580. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

