Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 11,926 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $11.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,822. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.03 and its 200 day moving average is $305.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

