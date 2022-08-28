Rally Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Rally has a market cap of $102.12 million and $775,794.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,062,069 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

