Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 25,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

