Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $158,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,110,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,267,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 421,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

