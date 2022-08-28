PUTinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,366.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $3,366.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 56.2% higher against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,989.74 or 0.99869024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00055132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025759 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001404 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

