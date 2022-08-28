Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
