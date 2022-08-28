Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $141,000.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.