Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 324.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 215,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 164,582 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 207,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.