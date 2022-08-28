Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

GDX opened at $24.90 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

