Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $218.16 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

