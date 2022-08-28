Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 39,763 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GTO opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

