Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,037 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 4.78% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,833,000 after buying an additional 282,988 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.