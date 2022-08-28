Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

GENY stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 2,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter.

