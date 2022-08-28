Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Cap Tops $5.49 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $254,120.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085927 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,055,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

