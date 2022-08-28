PointPay Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, PointPay has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One PointPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and $3.13 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083833 BTC.

About PointPay

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

