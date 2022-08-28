PointPay Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, PointPay has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One PointPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and $3.13 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083833 BTC.
About PointPay
PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.
Buying and Selling PointPay
