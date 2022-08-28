PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,129 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Ameriprise Financial worth $145,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $274.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

