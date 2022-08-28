PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 102,027 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $190,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

