PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 946,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $100,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

IUSG opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

