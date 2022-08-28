PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $120,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

