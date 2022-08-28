PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $203,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $200.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

