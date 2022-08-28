PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $168.13 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $168,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VBR opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

