PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $108.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 5.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $108,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

