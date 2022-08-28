PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $276,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.