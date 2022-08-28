PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 74,617 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

