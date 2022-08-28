PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Update

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 69.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PLXP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 232.65% and a negative net margin of 377.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

Featured Stories

