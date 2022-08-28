Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 3.5 %

PLUG opened at $28.94 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.